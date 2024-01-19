Reiter, Webber lead Alden-Hebron to 8th straight win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Thursday, Jan. 18

Girls basketball

Alden-Hebron 46, Schaumburg Christian 40: At Schaumburg, the Giants defeated the Conquerors in Northeastern Athletic Conference action for their eighth straight win. A-H (14-5, 4-2) outscored Schaumburg Christian 16-4 in the fourth quarter.

Hannah Reiter led A-H with 19 points and made 7 of 11 free throws. Jessica Webber added 17 points and was 7 of 12 from the free-throw line. The pair combined for 13 points in the last quarter.

Marian Central 65, Timothy Christian 24: At Elmhurst, Juliette Huff had a game-high 28 points and hit four 3-pointers for the Hurricanes (18-4, 4-1) in a Chicagoland Christian Conference win over the Trojans. Huff had 20 points at halftime.

Madison Kenyon finished with 15 points and Ella Notaro and Kiara Kelly added eight points apiece. Kelly made two 3s.

Boys basketball

Johnsburg 67, Marengo 43: At Marengo, Ben Person led all scorers with 19 points and Jarrel Albea had 18 as the Skyhawks (8-11, 5-0) remained unbeaten in the Kishwaukee River Conference with a win over the Indians.

Marengo (2-17, 0-5) was led by Sam Vandello with 11 points and seven rebounds. Derek Bibbings had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Wrestling

Crystal Lake Central 57, Dundee-Crown 19: At Carpentersville, the Tigers earned a Fox Valley Conference win against the Chargers.

Earning pins for Central were Payton Ramsey (120 pounds), Brett Campagna (144), Alessio Pezzella (150), Tyler Porter (165), Cayden Parks (190) and Tommy McNeil (215). Nick Zuehlke (138) won by decision.

Jacobs 36, Crystal Lake South 34: At Crystal Lake, the Golden Eagles got past the Gators for an FVC victory.

Woodstock Triangular: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks went 2-0 with a 71-0 win against St. Edward and 39-32 win against Badger (Wis.).

Girls bowling

Marengo 2,425, Johnsburg 2,354: At Glo-Bowl in Marengo, Kayla Miller rolled a 565 series and 226 high game to lead the Indians past the Skyhawks in their Fox Valley/Kishwaukee River Conference dual.

Emily White had a 468 series and Callie Walters added a 438 for Marengo. Alex Blake had a 434 series to lead Johnsburg.

Burlington Central 2,464, Jacobs co-op 2,316: At Four Seasons in Sycamore, Erica Marinas led the Rockets with a 486 series and 222 high game in an FVC/KRC dual win against the Eagles.

Jessica Zizas added a 442 series and 187 high game for Central. Kaden Duppler led Jacobs co-op with a 486 series and 204 high game.

Harvard 2,247, Dundee-Crown 2,202: At Liberty Lanes in Carpentersville, Yorky Mercado had a 470 series and 170 high game for the Hornets in a FVC/KRC dual win against the Chargers.

Isabella Bratko rolled a 451 series for D-C.

Huntley 2,481, McHenry 2,066: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, the Red Raiders picked up a FVC/KRC dual win over the Warriors.

Erica DeBello rolled a 571 series and 207 high game for Huntley. Ashlyn Tenglin added a 551 series, followed by Prianca Waters (469) and Jana Boudreau (467).

Emily Carpenter led McHenry with a 548 series and 204 high game.