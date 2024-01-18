Marengo, Huntley, Harvard boys bowling advance: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024

Boys bowling

Belvidere North Regional: At Cherry Bowl in Rockford, Marengo, Huntley and Harvard finished behind champion Belvidere, respectfully, to advance to the Jefferson Sectional set for Saturday.

The Indians scored a total 6,013 points, behind Belvidere’s 6,087, and were led by Hunter Pankow’s 1,274 series. Justin Fluger rolled a 1,258, Cody Stallings had a 1,203, Lucas Frohling finished with a 1,152 and Daschle Mardock had a 1,126.

The Red Raiders finished third with a 6,001, led by Matthew Fishman (1,274), Joey Humphrey (1,244), Noah Waters (1,208), Austin Tenglin (1,175) Nicholas Gaspari (735) and Matthew Hoglind (365).

The Hornets took fourth with a 5,577 and Logan Garafol finished with a 1,208, followed by Keon Wanland (1,177), Gael Roman (1,173), Elijah Binz (844), Dominick Santiago (818) and Aaron Saucedo (357).

Burlington Central’s Gavyn Gonzalez (1,203) and Woodstock’s Max Haggerty (1,130) each advanced individually to the sectional.

Girls basketball

Huntley 59, Dundee-Crown 19: At Huntley, Anna Campanelli scored a career-high 24 points to help the Red Raiders stay undefeated in Fox Valley Conference action. Isabella Boskey, Aubrina Adamik and Gwen Campbell each added eight points for the Red Raiders (15-5, 9-0).

Monica Sierzputowski led the Chargers (4-13, 3-5) with seven points while Thea Mercado added six points.

Hampshire 69, McHenry 17: At McHenry, Chloe Van Horn scored 18 points to lead the Whip-Purs to a FVC win. Autumn Kriegel and Avery Cartee each added 13 points for Hampshire (12-9, 7-1).

Gaby Grasser led the Warriors (2-17, 0-9) with six points, while Avery Stinger added four points.

Burlington Central 57, Jacobs 34: At Burlington, the Rockets used a strong second half to earn a conference win. Audrey LaFleur led the way with 20 points for Central (9-9, 5-4) while Emersyn Fry added 13 points and Kenzie Andersen had nine.

Crystal Lake Central 60, Crystal Lake South 21: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers (10-8, 5-3) won their third straight game.

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 60, Marengo 25: At Richmond, Mason Kulidge and Luke Robinson each scored 12 points to lead the Rockets to a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Maddox Meyer added 11 points for R-B (11-5, 3-2) while Jace Nelson had eight points.

Michael Kirchoff led the Indians with 15 points (2-16, 0-4).

Plano 77, Harvard 33: At Harvard, Adam Cooke scored 18 points but the Hornets (1-13, 0-4) couldn’t find their first KRC win of the season.

Dundee-Crown 50, Huntley 48 (OT): At Huntley, Terrion Spencer scored 18 points to help the Chargers (8-10, 4-5) hang on to pick up the FVC win in overtime. Kali Freeman added 15 points.

Christian Wilson led the Red Raiders (12-9, 5-4) with 15 points.

Sandwich 46, Woodstock North 45: At Sandwich, the Thunder (7-13, 3-3) failed to hang on to pick up a road KRC win.

Earlville 65, Alden-Hebron 33: At Earlville, the Green Giants (4-11, 0-6) couldn’t hang on in their matchup.

Harlem 81, Marian Central 39: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (4-15, 1-4) fell in their nonconference game.

Burlington Central 64, Jacobs 52: At Burlington, the Rockets (13-6, 6-3) led all the way through to pick up a conference win.

Boys wrestling

Marengo takes two Rockford Guilford Triangular: At Rockford, the Indians defeated Rockford Guilford 43-42 and Rockford Jefferson 76-6.

Prairie Ridge 39, Belvidere North 30: At Woodstock, Jake Lowitzki (113 pounds), Mikey Meade (132), Tyler Cord (144), Frank Matviychuk (190) and John Fallow (285) each won by fall. Lorenzo Massert (120), Ethan Kendall (150) and Xander York (157) each also won their matches.

Prairie Ridge 59, Woodstock North 24: At Woodstock, Lowitzki (120), Meade (126), Christian Pease (132), Tommy Coughlin (138), Andrew Cioper (144), Kendall, York, Walter Pollack (215), Fallow and Holly Stengel (113) each won their matches for the Wolves.

Aaron Christofalos (165), Kaden Kombs (175), David Randecker (190) and Benson Smith (106) each won for the Thunder.

Girls bowling

Huntley 2,254, Johnsburg 2,094: At Raymond’s Bowl in Johnsburg, Ashlyn Tenglin rolled a 486 series to help the Red Raiders come out with a win. Erica DeBello finished right behind with a 484, Pria Water had a 476, Kenzie Miller finished with a 413 and Jana Boudreau had a 395.

Julia Erickson led the way for the Skyhawks by rolling a 511, while Julia McCue had a 504. Alex Blake added a 470, Morgan Geraty had a 315 and Amanda Mitchell earned a 294.

Woodstock co-op 2,156, Larkin 1,744: At Elgin Lanes in Elgin, the Blue Streaks picked up a nonconference win.