Harvard woman caught with nearly $60,000 of cocaine gets 8 years in prison in plea deal

A Harvard woman accused of possessing nearly $60,000 worth of cocaine pleaded guilty Thursday to a related charge and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Johanna Gregg, 51, pleaded guilty to possessing between 400 and 900 grams of cocaine with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony.

A Class 1 felony typically carries a prison term of seven to 15 years and also is probational.

In exchange for the guilty plea, a more serious charge of manufacturing and delivery of the same amount of cocaine, a “Super” X felony, and an additional charge of possessing the cocaine, were dismissed.

The “Super” X felony indicates the significant amount of cocaine she allegedly had in her possession.

Gregg is required to serve half of her sentence and will receive credit of 21 days spent in the county jail after her arrest and any days she remains there up until her transfer to Illinois Department of Corrections, Judge Tiffany Davis said during the sentencing hearing.

When released from prison, Gregg will be on mandatory supervision for one year. She also was ordered to pay fines and fees of $8,140.

On March 30, 2022, members of the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant based on information from a “confidential informant” that Gregg was selling large amounts of cocaine from her home, authorities said. They also learned she had drugs and money “stashed at another nearby apartment,” according to a motion in Gregg McHenry County court file.

Authorities said they found cocaine and packaging material at her home. Gregg then told the officers the address of an apartment where she kept a safe and gave permission to search it, the motion said.

Between both locations, officers found almost 600 grams of cocaine, worth an estimated $59,400, and more than $11,000 in cash, according to the court records.

At the time of her arrest, authorities said they had evidence that Gregg was part of “ongoing trafficking,” the court motion stated. There was no mention of that during the sentencing Thursday; Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Brodersen said after the hearing that Gregg’s case has not led to any further arrests.

Brodersen said Gregg had no prior criminal history and that she admitted to police that the cocaine was hers.