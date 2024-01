Woodstock businesses Casting Whimsy and Hempstock Pharms, as well as Huntley business The Irie Cup recently have been inducted into the Illinois Made program (Photo provided by McHenry County)

Woodstock businesses Casting Whimsy and Hempstock Pharms, as well as Huntley business The Irie Cup, recently were inducted into the Illinois Made program, according to a news release from the county.

Selected by the Illinois Office of Tourism, the title of Illinois Made is a unique honor that exemplifies one-of-a-kind products and hidden gem destinations that make Illinois a great place for residents and visitors alike, according to the release.