McHenry boys rally to top Hampshire for 8th straight win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Tuesday, Jan. 16

Boys basketball

McHenry 49, Hampshire 46: At McHenry, the Warriors (15-4, 5-3 FVC) held the Whip-Purs (9-11, 4-5) to six points in the fourth quarter and rallied for their eighth straight win in Fox Valley Conference action. McHenry trailed 40-35 after three.

Five players scored in the fourth quarter for the Warriors. Caleb Jett finished with a team-high 12 points, Marko Stojich scored 10 points and Adam Anwar added nine. Hayden Stone had eight points.

Hampshire was led by Ryan Prowicz with 15 points and three 3-pointers. Adrian Ugochukwu tossed in 12 points and Ryan Regalado had eight points and two 3s.

Cary-Grove 58, Prairie Ridge 48: At Crystal Lake, Jake Hornok led the Trojans (9-11, 5-3) with 16 points and two 3s in an FVC win against the Wolves (4-14, 1-8).

Seven players scored five-plus points for C-G. Jacob Duvall scored nine points, Ryan Elbert had eight and AJ Berndt and Adam Bauer added seven apiece.

Prairie Ridge’s Joey Vanderwiel led all players with 20 points and four 3s. John Fuery had eight points and two 3s. Eli Loeding and Ben Gablenz (two 3s) each had seven points.

Crystal Lake South 85, Crystal Lake Central 41: At Crystal Lake, the host Gators (18-2, 9-0) recorded 30 assists and stayed unbeaten in FVC play with a win over the Tigers (5-16, 0-9). South has won 15 of 16 games overall.

Christian Rohde posted 20 points and seven rebounds to lead South, Carson Trivellini had 17 points, and Cooper Buelna added eight points and five rebounds. AJ Demirov had 10 assists and four steals.

Also for for the Gators, CJ Regillio had eight points and five rebounds, Tony Santarelli had eight points and six assists, and Colton Hess had seven points.

Oregon 77, Harvard 42: At Oregon, the Hornets dropped their nonconference game to the Hawks.

Girls basketball

Woodstock 36, Harvard 25: At Woodstock, the Blue Streaks (10-8, 7-1) beat the Hornets (3-15, 0-8) in their Kishwaukee River Conference game. Woodstock holds a 1/2-game lead over Marengo for first place in league play.

Ava Peceniak had 13 points to lead Harvard. Ava Borchardt added six points and eight rebounds.