Student speaker Kathleen Escobar addresses the Class of 2023 at MCC’s Winter Commencement Ceremony. (Photo provided by McHenry County College)

McHenry County College recognized 784 graduates at its winter 2023 commencement ceremony Dec. 9 in the college’s gymnasium, 8900 Route 14 in Crystal Lake.

Of this group of graduates, 108 earned honors or high honors with a GPA of 3.5 or greater.

The ceremony included an academic procession of graduates, remarks from MCC President Clint Gabbard, a student presentation by Kathleen Escobar, an overview of honors designations and the presentation of degrees and certificates.