Marengo couple to spend their anniversary trip helping victims of Maui wildfire

Steve and Bobbi Busam of Marengo pose with their wedding photo at their their home. They're marking their 50th anniversary by taking a trip to Hawaii to help wildfire victims. (Claire O'Brien)

Steve and Bobbi Busam of Marengo planned a 50th anniversary trip to Maui, where they spent their honeymoon.

Then when a wildfire leveled much of the historic town of Lahaina on the Hawaiian island last summer, the Busams second-guessed their plans. They ultimately decided to go forward with the trip after hearing Maui locals say that they welcomed the return of tourism.

But more than that, the couple felt a strong need to help out.

“We wanted to do something,” Steve Busam said.

After raising thousands of dollars through appeals to friends and family, the Busams, who leave for Maui this month, will personally deliver the funds to those affected by the devastating fire.

Some of their assistance will go toward a Catholic school in Lahaina that was severely damaged. They also plan to meet with two couples who lost everything in the fire.

“It’s not about us. It’s about Maui and the people of Lahaina,” Bobbi Busam said.

The Knights of Columbus at Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Marengo, where the Busams are active members,made a donation. Steve Busam has been in touch with the Knights of Columbus in Lahaina.

Lorenzo Magna, the head knight of the Knights of Columbus in Lahaina, encouraged the Busams to earmark some of their donations to other fire relief funds.

Magna said the Knights of Columbus has assisted in the fire relief; they have also provided religious items like rosaries and Bibles. He said the organization has a table inside the Lahaina Disaster Recovery Center, where they have resources available. They also have a deacon there to make sure people know they’re not alone.

Faith is also very important to the Busams, who are retired and moved to Marengo in 1990.

“Our faith means everything,” Bobbi Busam said. She added, when she was very ill a few years ago, “prayers from family and community” helped her recover.

Steve Busam said his wife was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016, received a bone marrow stem cell transplant from a donor in Germany and was hospitalized for several months.

Chuck Gburek, who is involved in the Knights of Columbus at Sacred Heart Parish in Marengo, said the council has an education fund that is used to help support Sacred Heart students who attend Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP/AP)

Gburek added that the Knights had a little extra money in their education fund and, when Steve Busam approached with the trip, they decided to contribute.

Gburek added Steve Busam participates in Knights of Columbus and serves as a lector and usher, among other things.

“He’s a mainstay in our community,” Gburek said.

The school in Lahaina that will receive some of the donations is called, similarly, Sacred Hearts. Most of the Catholic school, which was founded in 1862, burned down, but leaders quickly set up a temporary site for classes at Sacred Hearts Mission Church 10 miles away.

Steve Busam said three of the couple’s four children work in education.

“We have a lot of educators in our family,” Bobbi Busam said.

Steve Busam said that those interested in contributing can go to shsmaui.org to donate to the school or to kofchawaii.org to give to the Knights of Columbus’ wildfire relief efforts. Those interested can also reach out to him at sbusam1951@yahoo.com.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.