Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Cary-Grove’s Lucas Burton

Name: Lucas Burton

School: Cary-Grove, jr.

Sport: Wrestling

Why he was selected: Burton, who was a part of the Trojans’ Class 6A state championship football team in the fall, captured the 285-pound title at the Glenbard West Chappell Invitational on Jan. 7, helping the Trojans take fourth as a team.

For his performance, Burton was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Burton answered questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about winning the Glenbard West Invite, his wrestling style and more.

Lucas Burton, Cary-Grove (Provided by Cary-Grove Athletics)

Tell me about your performance at the Glenbard West Invite. What enabled you to win the heavyweight title?

Burton: We have a lot of football guys who come out for wrestling, and most of them are heavyweights and that helps me see a lot of different looks in practice. Last year, I was a lot smaller and it was always an issue when I would try to take shots on the bigger guys because of the weight difference. But this year, I’m a better size and don’t have to worry about that as much.

What are your goals for the rest of the season?

Burton: My biggest goal is going to state. I am happy with how the season is going so far and would like to continue to compete for as long as I can.

How has your wrestling style or approach changed over the years?

Burton: When I was younger, I was always afraid to take shots so I would take half shots or get stalling calls. Over the years that went away and I am more confident in my ability to take shots.

What is something most people don’t know about wrestling?

Burton: Wrestling requires a lot of conditioning and even if you are very strong you need to be well conditioned to compete into the third period and overtime.

What’s your favorite movie or TV show?

Burton: My favorite TV show is Breaking Bad.

What’s your favorite social media platform?

Burton: I use Twitter the most.

What is your biggest pet peeve?

Burton: Standing over me when I am sitting down.

If you could go live anywhere in the world, where would you go?

Burton: I would go to Yellowstone.

If you could sit down and have a meal with anyone, who would it be?

Burton: I would have a meal with my grandparents because they make really good food.