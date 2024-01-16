McHenry girls end long skid with win over Zion-Benton: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 15

GIRLS BASKETBALL

McHenry 37, Zion-Benton 36: At McHenry, the Warriors (2-16) snapped a 13-game losing streak with their nonconference win over the Zee-Bees.

Lucy Jones hit two 3s in the fourth quarter and led McHenry with 10 points. Gaby Grasser added nine points, Erin Nothdorf scored nine, hitting 5 of 6 free throws and Avery Stinger hit a pair of 3s and scored seven points.

The Warriors trailed 33-25 with 6:07 remaining, but scored two inside baskets, then got two 3s from Jones.

Northdorf scored on a layup off an in-bounds play with 2:52 to go for the winning basket.

Huntley 58, Palatine 39: At Palatine, Anna Campanelli scored 23 points to lead the Red Raiders (14-5) past the Pirates in their nonconference game.

Alyssa Borzych added 13 points for Huntley, which won for the fourth time in five games.

St. Charles East 62, Hampshire 42: At St. Charles, the Whip-Purs (11-9) got 16 points from Chloe VanHorn in their loss to the Saints.

Ashley Herzing added nine points for Hampshire on three 3s. VanHorn hit two 3s.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Neuqua Valley 80, Woodstock North 32: At Burlington, the Wildcats rolled past the Thunder (7-12) in their game at Burlington Central’s Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament.

Brandon Alexander led the Thunder with nine points and Hayden White added eight.

DeKalb 69, Marian Central 40: At Burlington, Cale McThenia scored 16 points to lead the Hurricanes (4-15) in their loss to the Barbs.

Braedon Todd added eight for Marian.

Burlington Central 67, Woodstock North 44: At Burlington, Patrick Shell scored 14 points as the Rockets (11-6) defeated the Thunder (7-11) at Burlington Central’s Martin Luther King Jr. Tournament.

Jake Johnson hit three 3s and scored 12 for Central, Myles Lowe added 10.

Cade Blaksley led North with 14 points and Brandon Alexander added 10.

York 44, Huntley 36: At the Geneva Martin Luther King Jr. event, Omare Segarra led the Red Raiders (12-8) with 11 points and six rebounds in their loss to the Dukes.

Ryan Sweeney added 10 points for the Raiders.