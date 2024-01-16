Letter: Who is running our country?

Who is running our country?

We have all now witnessed a multitude of misguided foreign and domestic policy decisions by the Biden administration.

Who (Biden?) decided to reverse course by lifting stringent sanctions and thus enrich Iran, providing massive funding for their nuclear ambitions and terrorist operations worldwide?

Who (Biden?) decided to reverse course and shut down segments of our energy infrastructure so we are no longer energy independent? This has caused reliance on unfriendly foreign sources, soaring gas prices, and rampant inflation. CPI has climbed 19% compounded annually under “Bidenomics.” This record mountain of inflation is still growing albeit at a slower pace but has lowered the standard of living for nearly everyone.

Who (Biden?) decided to reverse course and open our sovereign border to millions of illegal immigrants causing national security, illegal drug and public health crises and has decided to do absolutely nothing about it?

Who (Biden?) decided to implement soft on crime policies that don’t respect the rule of law or victims’ rights and have led to skyrocketing crime statistics?

Who (Biden?) decided to indoctrinate our children to become divisive racists and then fight against parental rights, school choice and Title IX protections for women competing in sports?

Whoever is running our country has hijacked the Democrat party and is pursuing a radical agenda designed to undermine America’s traditional values and exceptionalism. Regardless of political preference, the challenge is to reverse this “progressive” assault on our personal freedoms, opportunities and America’s once bright future.

Dennis Schwartz

Lake in the Hills