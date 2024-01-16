Fire in Lake in the Hills commercial building started from vehicle inside

A commercial building sustained damage after a vehicle inside caught on fire in Lake in the Hills Monday evening, according to the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue.

Crystal Lake Fire Rescue responded to a call at 4:55 p.m. Monday to a smoke investigation at 8711 Pyott Road in Lake in the Hills. While en route, the call was updated to a structure fire at 8713 Pyott Road, according to a Crystal Lake Fire Rescue news release.

The building, which is located behind Ridler Window Tinting, was reported to have “heavy smoke conditions” from a vehicle on fire inside the building, Crystal Lake Fire Rescue said.

Firefighters were able to control the fire within 30 minutes and released mutual aid from the scene, according to the release.

“Fire crews extinguished the fire, evacuated smoke from the building, and searched for any fire extension,” Crystal Lake Fire Rescue said.

A MABA fire box was used for additional resources. Fire departments from Algonquin, McHenry, Huntley, Woodstock, Fox River Grove, Cary, Wauconda, Carpentersville, Marengo and West Dundee aided Crystal Lake Fire Rescue.

The fire is currently under investigation with mutual aid fire investigators, the Crystal Lake Fire Rescue said.