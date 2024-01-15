What Metra’s new fare structure means to McHenry County

Metra’s new pricing structure will be in effect Feb. 1, creating pricing and zone changes to stops in McHenry County.

All seven McHenry County stops will be rezoned under Zone 4, which means it will cost $6.75 for a one-way ticket to downtown Chicago.

Currently, the seven stops fall under three Metra pricing zones with Fox River Grove and Cary in the H zone, the Pingree Road and downtown Crystal Lake stops in the I zone and McHenry, Woodstock and Harvard in the J zone.

Metra board members approved the proposal in November.

The changes bring some savings, as a one-way trip from the H zone to downtown Chicago currently costs $8.25, I zone is $9 and J zone costs $9.50.

Price increases are found in the monthly passes raising from the pandemic special of $100 to $136 to downtown Chicago.

Saturday, Sunday and holiday passes will remain at $7, while the $10 weekend pass will be available only on the Ventra mobile app going forward. The 10-ride ticket will be replaced with a five-ride bundle that can be used only on the mobile app.

Metra’s decision to change prices is designed to allow the rail system to be financially stable while encouraging more people to ride the train, Metra senior manager of operations Daniel Miodonski said.

The new pricing still doesn’t address Metra’s “2026 financial cliff,” according to the Metra website. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a significant decrease in riders, but the company received federal aid to stay afloat.

Current fares cover 25% of Metra’s operating costs, with the rest covered by continued federal aid and transportation sales tax revenue. All federal aid runs out in 2026, and the company does not estimate the new fare structure will help cover operating costs, according to the Metra website.

“We expect the fare revenue that the new plan will generate this year and in 2025 will still fall far short of covering half of our costs and we will still need to rely on the federal aid,” according to Metra’s website. “In the meantime, a state-created body has recommended funding solutions to the legislature.”