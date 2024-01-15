McHenry County wind chill warning extended; Crystal Lake library shuts down due to burst pipe

The Woodstock Square is covered in snow. A wind chill warning will remain in effect in McHenry County through noon Tuesday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

McHenry County will remain under a wind chill warning until noon Tuesday, at which point a wind chill advisory is set to take effect and last until 9 a.m. Wednesday. The National Weather Service extended the wind chill warning for another 24 hours.

Wind chill values are projected to be colder Tuesday, with the weather service forecasting for Crystal Lake wind chill lows of -32 for Monday and -36 for Tuesday.

While schools and other places were closed Monday in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the Crystal Lake Public Library announced on its Facebook page early Monday morning a burst pipe and resulting cleanup would require the library to be closed for the day and cancel all activities.

A Martin Luther King Jr. Day prayer breakfast due to take place Monday morning in Crystal Lake was also canceled because of the poor weather. It was to be the 14th annual event for FaithBridge, a Fox River Grove-based group that promotes interfaith cooperation.

The bone-chilling weather came after more than a foot of snow fell in the county from Friday to Sunday.

Though McHenry County facilities shut down Friday because of the snow, the county tweeted Monday that its offices will be open on Tuesday.

