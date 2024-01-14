McHenry County weathers subzero temperatures

A Sunday morning sunrise in McHenry followed a snowstorm that dumped more than a foot of snow in McHenry County. (Photo provided by Lisa Dowling)

After a snowstorm dumped more than 1 foot of snow in McHenry County earlier this weekend, bitterly cold temperatures have set in.

The temperature in Crystal Lake dipped below zero degrees between midnight and 1 a.m. Sunday, and is not expected to rise above zero degrees until Wednesday morning, said Brett Borchardt, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service.

The NWS has issued a wind chill warning for McHenry County and surrounding areas, which will be in effect until noon Monday. At noon Monday, a wind chill advisory is set to kick in and last through early Wednesday.

Borchardt said the cutoff for a wind chill warning was a minus 30-degree wind chill.

“It is possible we may have to upgrade” to a warning, Borchardt said.

He added that people should limit time outdoors “and bundle up from head to toe.”

The wind chill warning says that, “The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.”

While schools and government facilities are scheduled to be closed Monday because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, the frigid weather forced event cancellations in the county.

Monday morning’s Interfaith Martin Luther King Day breakfast was cancelled because of weather, according to website for FaithBridge, which sponsored the event. The website also said the breakfast’s keynote speaker had cancelled his trip to Chicago, also because of the weather.

Travel conditions in McHenry County improved somewhat over the weekend, with roads being partially snow-and-ice-covered, according to IDOT’s Getting Around Illinois map, gettingaroundIllinois.com.

Chris Swoboda of Cary observed his neighbor, Charlie Aldana, help a baby deer stuck on a mostly frozen Fox River get to safety Sunday morning.

He said the part of the river he lives on is “very bendy” and is among the last parts of the river to freeze in the winter.

Aldana said he woke up and saw the deer struggling in the river, and hopped in his kayak and moved over to the deer.

“I couldn’t just sit there and watch it,” Aldana said.

Once he approached the deer, he got a rope around it and he and his brother were able to help get the deer to shore.

“My kayak’s still out there,” Aldana said.

Once the deer got to safety, Aldana kept an eye on the deer from inside his house and said the animal rested for about an hour before walking away.

“I just went out and did what I thought was the right thing,” Aldana said.