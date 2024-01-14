Letter: No Labels is a threat to our democracy

As we approach the 2024 election, it’s crucial to shed light on a concerning development that threatens the democratic process – the No Labels Party’s evolving strategy.

Initially promoting a bipartisan ticket, No Labels has now revealed a plan to put a Republican at the top of their presidential bid, risking a second term for Donald Trump. No Labels’ own polling data suggests their candidate, regardless of party affiliation, cannot win outright and would act as a spoiler, potentially aiding Trump’s chances. The intention to nominate a moderate Republican aligns with their chart, indicating a troubling path to victory in battleground states.

Furthermore, their contingency plan to trigger a contingent election raises concerns about chaos and potential manipulation. In the wake of recent challenges to democracy, this strategy could lead to further divisiveness and undermine the electoral process. It’s essential for our community to be aware of the risks associated with No Labels’ new direction. Engaging with this plan not only jeopardizes the goal of defeating Trump but also raises questions about the integrity of our democracy.

David Margolis

Buffalo Grove