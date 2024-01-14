Letter: Congressional pay

Well, this is rich. And in more ways than one.

Seems once you get to be a congressman you are constantly worrying about income. Not the income of your constituents or the income of your staffers, but your personal income ($174,000 annual). I guess most of the U.S. population has this same thought so maybe it is not so rich? Oh, yes it is!

A statement from retiring U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-North Carolina: “Most of us live on the salary.” This might be true if you change the definition of the word “most.” A 2020 report from Open Secrets, a non-partisan tax-exempt organization, found more than half of the members of Congress filed financial disclosures indicating a net worth of more than $1 million.

According to BallotPedia, the median or statistical middle net worth was approximately $1 million. It has been a long time since I took high school math, but it seems that “most” of Congress probably does not “live” on their salary.

This is not the first push at this. In 2014, then-retiring U.S. Rep. Jim Moran, D-Virginia, claimed that “members of Congress are underpaid” as “the board of directors for the largest economic entity in the world.” Of course, the common claim is two residences or that as Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia complained, she has lost money since joining Congress. Well, maybe you should evaluate the financials before you seek the office. The rest of us do.

Timothy Knutsen

Crystal Lake