Letter: A colossal waste of taxpayer money

Governments waste money. We all know that. But sometimes the waste is so egregious that it goes beyond mere inefficiency and is an insult to the public.

The County’s McRide program incurred operating expenses of about $3.6 million in the last 12 months. Fare revenue was under $200,000 and the number of rides was around 94,500.

With a little subtraction and division it turns out that the program cost $37.40 per ride, with a taxpayer subsidy of $35.39 per ride. The cost of a 5-mile taxi ride is only around $12.

In short, the cost of the program is outrageous. If the county instituted a means-tested program that provided taxi coupons, the cost could be cut by two-thirds.

Sadly, this type of waste isn’t restricted to McRide. The annual subsidy for a daily commuter on Metra is about $19,000 per year. Anyone with eyes knows the Pace buses run nearly empty in McHenry County, but Pace refuses to provide me with utilization information, so it’s impossible to determine how wasteful they are.

Steve Willson

Huntley