Crystal Lake Central wrestlers win two matches: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 13

WRESTLING

Crystal Lake Central double dual: The Tigers defeated New Trier 53-21 and beat Grayslake North 71-9 in two nonconference duals on Saturday.

Nick Zuehlke (138), Tyler Porter (165) and Tommy McNeil (215) all had two pins for Central.

Tommy Tomasello (157) won by a pin and a technical fall.

Logan Gough (285), Juan Viveros (132), Dylan Ramsey (113) and Payton Ramsey (120) each had one pin.

Alessia Pezzella (150) won by two decisions and Cayden Parks (190) won by a technical fall.

BOYS BOWLING

Grayslake North Regional: At Fair Haven Lanes in Mundelein, McHenry won the regional title with 6,095 pins to beat Mundelein by 31 for first place.

Johnsburg finished sixth, two spots from advancing, with 5,755.

McHenry’s five scorers were Lee McClellan (1,273), River Glab with (1,249), Payton Spratt (1,213), Zach Readdy (1,189) and Austin Kleinman (1,171).

The Warriors advance to the Warren Sectional at Bertrand Bowling in Waukegan next Saturday.

Johnsburg will send three bowlers to the sectional. Aiden Schwichow (1,276), Henry Ray (1,271) and Matt Kurek (1,196) were among the 10 individual qualifiers.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Vernon Hills 51, Cary-Grove 41: At Vernon Hills, the Trojans (8-11) got 17 points from Jake Hornok in their nonconference loss to the Cougars.