McHenry County weather: Snow to continue Saturday and possibly into Sunday, with temps set to plunge

Santiago Guzman clears the walkway along State Street in Marengo Friday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Don’t put away those shovels just yet.

Another round of snow is due to hit Sunday, with a chance of precipitation continuing into Sunday.

That will be on top of the wet, heavy snow that blanketed McHenry County Friday, with accumulations already reaching 3 to 6 inches by around 9 a.m. Friday, National Weather Service meteorologist Todd Kluber said. Just north of McHenry County in Wisconsin, about 8 inches of snow had fallen by noon Friday.

The snowfall was expected to let up for about an hour around midnight Friday, but precipitation and high winds are expected to pick back up in the early hours of Saturday. Another 1 to 3 inches could fall Saturday in the county, Kluber said.

“We’ll probably be having some snow showers continuing all the way through, I’d say, into Sunday morning at this point,” Kluber said, “especially Saturday night, but maybe even into Sunday morning.”

While Friday’s heavy snow tapered off with some lulls in the late morning, allowing plows to come through and clear the roads, whatever precipitation that remained on the roads come sunset will likely turn to ice, said Scott Baker, another meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Chicago/Romeoville office.

Overnight frigid temperatures won’t abate by Saturday morning, so anyone needing to hit the roads then should do so with extreme caution.

“As we go through the overnight, we will drop below freezing, we’ll be in the low 20s, so ... any roads that do still have water on them or are wet or slightly snow-covered will probably turn icy pretty quickly,” Baker said. “More than likely could be some black ice, too.”

A kitten witnesses her first snowstorm from a window inside an Algonquin home. (Amanda Marrazzo)

Winds are expected to “rapidly increase” and reach up to 45 mph in the early hours of Saturday. The westerly winds will bring in the cold temperatures, hitting the low teens by Saturday evening, Kluber said. The dangerously freezing temperatures are expected to stay in the area until early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

“Temperatures are going to struggle to get above zero,” Kluber said. “We’ll frequently see wind chills in the minus 20 to the minus 30 degree range.”

High winds will create dangerous road conditions, even if it is not actively snowing, Kluber said.

“Especially those locations with north-side roads are probably going to be more prone to having issues with blowing and drifting snow [Saturday] because the wind is coming out of the west,” he said.

Ice jams along rivers are also a possibility, when ice freezes so quickly on rivers that it blocks the water flow and could cause flooding, Kluber said.

Dangerously cold temperatures will be the main concern moving forward, Baker said.

“It’s going to be cold out. So if you don’t have to be out, don’t be out. If you do have to be out, limit your time our and dress for the weather. Dress in multiple layers,” Baker said.

Friday’s extreme weather closed most schools, offices and the courthouse. Many districts and government offices caught something of a break in that many are due to be closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, though tough decisions may be in store to deal with next week’s plunging temperatures.

Before the deep freeze settles in, Leona Schaak of Crystal Lake was enjoying Friday’s weather – at least its snowman-making potential.

Schaak’s sister-in-law, who lives in South Carolina, checked in with her by text and suggested a snowman contest and Schaak took her up on it, building what she said was the third snowman she’s made in her three dozen years of living in Crystal Lake.

“When my husband and I went out to shovel, the snowman came to life. He has a snowman neighbor waving to him from across the backyard fence,” Schaak said. She named the snowman Coneflower, since his nose is a coneflower seed head, with eyes made of river pebbles.

“He also has cat whiskers. I don’t know why,” Schaak said.

Leona Schaak made a snowman in her Crystal Lake yard. (Photo provided by Leona Schaak)

Duane Peterson, who farms on land near Woodstock that his Swedish immigrant grandfather settled in 1915, appreciated the snow for a very different reason: It’s good for the soil.

The county has been in medium to moderate drought, so the snow cover in winter helps with moisture content, Peterson said.

“They called for a warm, dry winter, which is has been up until now,” Peterson said.

“I’m not crying about the snow,” he added. “I’m more worried about the cold.”