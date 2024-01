If Congress doesn’t fully fund WIC, you can guarantee a bigger fall of the nation. Think about how many individuals – from pregnancy to postpartum alone – it would effect. The amount of taxes taken out of our checks should be given back in full circle. Not just during tax season, but monthly, so we can keep our children and families healthy and thriving.

Fully fund WIC and decrease grocery prices so we the people can live healthy lives without breaking our bank accounts.

Amanda Calderon

McHenry