Winter is here.

A winter storm pummeled McHenry County and northern Illinois on Friday with high winds and blowing snow that made travel treacherous and a lot to shovel. Still, Friday wasn’t entirely unpleasant. We asked readers to share their photos of Friday’s storm.

Here are some photos from Northwest Herald readers that best capture the storm’s aftermath.

Snow Day!

Josh Barnard, 33, of McHenry, poses with an approximately 7-foot snowman he sculpted on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Tara Hamann)

A Backyard Blanket

Snow blankets a tree in Cary on the morning of Friday, January 12, 2024 (Photo provided by Teryna in Cary, Illinois)

Snow Scene

A Crystal Lake backyard is covered in snow on Friday, January 12, 2024 (Photo provided by Fred Snyder)

From the Trail

A snowy sunset photo taken on Jan. 11, 2024, while walking the trail along Cary-Algonquin Road. (Provided by Charlotte Hebert)

Feeding Time

A squirrel climbs a feeder on the morning of January 12, 2014 in Woodstock (Photo provided by Joeleen Stanard)

McHenry County snow scene

The aftermath of the snowstorm on Friday, January 12, 2024, in McHenry County (Photo provided by Lori Parrish)

A View in Hebron

Snow covers the area in Hebron, Illinois on Friday, January 12, 2024 (Photo provided by Rob Peterson)

Crystal Lake Snowman