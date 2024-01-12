Winter storm updates for McHenry County

A kitten witnesses her first snowstorm from a window inside an Algonquin home. (Amanda Marrazzo)

Several inches of snow already on the ground in many areas and additional accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are forecast in some places – and then the deep freeze sets in. Check here for the latest updates.

Winter storm warning

A winter storm warning remains in effect through noon Saturday for McHenry County and towns including Crystal Lake, Algonquin, McHenry and Woodstock.

Accumulating snow and strong wind gusts of up to 45 mph are making driving conditions dangerous.

Emergency snow plan for small accidents

The McHenry County Sheriff’s office has enacted its Emergency Snow Plan because of the hazardous weather. For minor traffic crashes, where there are no injuries and no need for a tow, motorists are asked to notify authorities at a later date.

Cancellations and warming centers

McHenry County offices – except for the sheriff’s office – have been closed Friday because of the snowstorm. The courthouse has also closed, along with most schools.

Check here for lists of cancellations and warming centers.

Power outages and utilities

The heavy snow on power lines and other weather-related problems are causing power outages across northern Illinois. As of just before 10 a.m. Friday, nearly 700 McHenry County residents were without power, according to ComEd’s outage map.

A Nicor Gas spokeswoman said in a message around 10 a.m. Friday there were no service outages, saying “our teams are ready around this clock today, through this weekend and into next week when the temperatures drop.”

Have an update or weather-related tip? Email tips@nwherald.com. To submit a snow photo, upload it and fill out a release form here.

Check back for more updates.