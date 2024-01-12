Softball: Prairie Ridge’s Ady Kiddy commits to Illinois

Prairie Ridge’s Ady Kiddy makes contact in the Class 3A Crystal Lake South Regional semifinals last season in Crystal Lake. Kiddy announced her commitment to Illinois on Wednesday. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Prairie Ridge junior Ady Kiddy didn’t have to go far to find a school that matched her values in academics and athletics.

The Wolves’ versatile infielder found exactly what she was looking for at Illinois and softball coach Tyra Perry.

“Probably what stood out most was their enthusiasm for the game and their drive to win,” Kiddy said. “The competitive aspect really aligned with a lot of my values in softball: always wanting to get better, always wanting to win.

“And the way they support their student athletes was nice to see. They have a lot of resources and really take care of you.”

Kiddy visited Illinois on Dec. 17, touring the campus and athletic facilities, meeting with coaches and taking in a men’s basketball game at State Farm Center. It became evident quickly that Champaign was where Kiddy wanted to be.

On Wednesday, she announced her verbal commitment to the NCAA Division I Fighting Illini, who last had a losing season in 2015.

“This is what I’ve been working toward almost my whole life it feels, so I’m so excited to get this opportunity,” Kiddy said. “I wanted to go to a school that would challenge me from an athletic and academic perspective, so Illinois was the best of of both worlds.

“It’s cool that I was able to find it both at one school, and it’s nice that it’s in my home state. I grew up rooting for them.”

Kiddy, who played primarily shortstop for the Wolves last season, hit a team-best .446 with three home runs, 34 runs scored and 23 RBIs in 28 games. She was a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection for the second consecutive season and earned Class 3A Illinois Coaches Association All-State third-team honors.

Although Kiddy has played mostly shortstop in high school, she has moved around a lot with her travel team, the Illinois Chill, at catcher, first, second and third. She can even play the outfield.

“I think that has to be one of the major draws for a player like Addy,” Prairie Ridge coach Scott Busam said. “She’s the type of player who can adjust to anything. She’s played so much softball that they’re aren’t many scenarios in a game that she’d be surprised by. If I needed her at first base for a game, she wouldn’t hesitate.”

“I think the other side of that card is she’s a really bright student. She understands the game, she adapts quickly and she makes adjustments.”

Prairie Ridge’s Ady Kiddy catches the throw as McHenry’s Chloe Clark slides into second base during a Fox Valley Conference game last season in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Busam said Kiddy has a great feel for the strike zone. She struck out only five times last season.

“Any scenario you need a ball in play, where you need a big hit, you couldn’t ask for a better player than Ady Kiddy,” Busam said. “The likelihood of her striking out is so incredibly low that she’s going to give pitchers fits and ruins good pitches, either by fouling them off or getting a really nice swing on a really good pitch.

“I think Illinois is getting a great player, a great student and just in general a great kid.”

Prairie Ridge finished 14-10 last season and 8-8 in Fox Valley Conference play. The Wolves lost to Woodstock North in a Class 3A regional final for the second straight season and will enter the spring looking for their first regional title since 2018.

Prairie Ridge graduated only one senior and also returns senior outfielder Emily Harlow, an All-Area first team-pick who led the Wolves with eight homers and 37 RBIs, and sophomore pitcher Reese Mosolino, who earned All-Area second-team honors in her first season.

“I’m just looking forward to winning some more games,” Kiddy said. “I love being on the field and I love the constant games in high school. I mean, the cold doesn’t always make it fun, but I love getting to compete with girls that I’ve made friends with at different schools.

“I think we’re going to be capable of a lot of great things. I think it’s about staying healthy and staying motivated to give the most for your team.”

Kiddy is excited for the next chapter at Illinois.

“They have big visions and want to do big things, and I was so honored that I was a part of that plan and a part of their vision,” Kiddy said.