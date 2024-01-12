Letter: Keep Crystal Lake Park District Police

I was the Crystal Lake Park District Customer Service Coordinator for over 27 years, now retired for over a year.

I took numerous phone calls and routed them to the park police officer on duty. It is concerning just how many times I had to do this. My husband Curt Foglesong, in his capacity as Grounds Supervisor for 26 years, also called park police to report vandalism, found drug paraphernalia, homeless encampments and other suspicious situations.

Years ago, Chief Ron Lyons conducted a seminar for other police agencies. That morning, I saw an array of weapons displayed on the tables. It was chilling. There were knives, chains, chains with balls with spikes, shanks/shivs and brass knuckles. It was a sight I could never forget. All weapons displayed were confiscated in our parks.

It took many years to build the park police to what it is today. It should be considered as a source of pride. Its presence is comforting and a matter of safety. It is irresponsible to do away with it. What research went into the idea of the Crystal Lake City Police absorbing our parks, buildings and special events?

It is too easy to report on the annual budget dollars for our police, multiply it by 20 years and come up with an exorbitant amount that on paper makes our park district seem wasteful.

I would like to see Crystal Lake Park District Police continue to patrol and enforce safety for our district.

Marguerite Foglesong

Crystal Lake