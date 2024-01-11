Eye On Illinois: Improved youth literacy, child care accessibility aren’t unique goals

Sometimes in the course of understanding Illinois, it helps to look beyond its borders to ponder issues in other states.

Today we look east to Indiana, where Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb delivered his eighth and final State of the State speech Tuesday. Indiana limits its governors to two terms, but Holcomb turns 56 in May and has several political options going forward.

Illinoisans will wait until Feb. 21 for Gov. JB Pritzker’s combined State of the State and budget address, but those who listened to his 2023 edition likely noticed some similarities to Holcomb’s Tuesday talk.

Last February, Pritzker rolled out Smart Start Illinois, a four-pronged early childhood program he said would “make our state the best place in the nation to raise young children.” The proposal would make preschool available to every 3- and 4-year-old, improve access to child care for working families and those actively seeking jobs, reform early intervention efforts for children with developmental delays and boosting home visits for children at risk.

Although limited by a state calendar that silos spending bills to odd-numbered years, Holcomb and the Republicans who lead Indiana’s General Assembly are boosting some policies that overlap with Pritzker’s agenda: improving literacy rates among young students and making child care more affordable and available.

Specifics include lowering to 18 the minimum age for working in infant and toddler rooms and to 16 for working in school-age classrooms, according to The Associated Press. For families already on a state voucher program, the idea is expanding eligibility for state aid to partially or fully cover child care expenses.

Regarding literacy, Holcomb wants to give the state reading test to all second-graders, a response to a success rate of about 82% among third-graders. He agrees with GOP lawmakers who say there are too many exemptions allowing third-graders who fail the assessment to advance to fourth grade.

There clearly are plenty of political and other differences between Pritzker and Holcomb, but it’s not surprising to see them find common ground on improving society from the ground up, recognizing the importance of getting a good start in life and addressing the direct correlations between good schools, reliable child care and workforce strength.

That each governor would pursue similar results with different strategies is a reminder both that party affiliation doesn’t necessarily define personal philosophy and also that successful governors ride the waves of legislative support. You can’t sign a meaningful reform into law unless House and Senate majorities first agree to the terms.

Pritzker and Holcomb have almost identical Morning Consult approval ratings (52% and 53%, respectively). They understand their voters and priorities. When each governor backs the same outcome, chances are it’s a goal worth pursuing.

• Scott T. Holland writes about state government issues for Shaw Media. Follow him on Twitter @sth749. He can be reached at sholland@shawmedia.com.