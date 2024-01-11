Anna Campanelli scores career-high 22 points in Huntley win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Jan. 10

Girls basketball

Huntley 66, McHenry 11: At Huntley, Anna Campanelli scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Red Raiders to a commanding Fox Valley Conference win. Aubrina Adamik added 17 points for Huntley (12-5, 7-0) while Isabella Boskey added seven points.

Gaby Grasser led the Warriors (1-15), 0-7) with four points.

Woodstock 44, Johnsburg 35: At Woodstock, Allie O’Brien scored 11 points to help the Blue Streaks pick up a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Savannah Griffin and Natalie Morrow added 9 points for Woodstock (9-8, 6-1) while Anna Crenshaw had 10 rebounds.

Woodstock North 48, Sandwich 32: At Sandwich, Addi Rishling scored 16 points to lead the Thunder to a big KRC win on the road. Addy Saunder added 14 points for WN (10-9, 4-3).

Plano 45, Harvard 24: At Harvard, the Hornets (3-14, 0-7) couldn’t keep up in their road KRC matchup.

Marengo 50, Richmond-Burton 32: At Richmond, the Indians (12-8, 6-1) won their sixth straight conference game.

Boys basketball

Woodstock 42, Plano 39: At Plano, Spencer Cullum finished with a double-double to help the Blue Streaks hold on to win. Cullum finished the night with 19 points and 16 rebounds while Samuel Chapman had seven points and 10 rebounds for Woodstock (12-6, 4-1). Keaton Perkins had 6 points while Trent Butler and Collin Greenlee each had five.

Cary-Grove 47, Burlington Central 34: At Burlington, the Trojans used a big second half to pick up a FVC win. Adam Bauer led the way for C-G (8-10, 4-3) with 14 points while Ryan Elbert added 11. Jake Hornok and AJ Berndt each finished with eight points.

Jacobs 64, Crystal Lake Central 44: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles (8-9, 5-2) won their third straight FVC game.

Crystal Lake South 49, Hampshire 45: At Hampshire, AJ Demirov scored 21 points to help the Gators hold off the Whip-Purs. Colton Hess added 11 for South (16-2, 7-0) while CJ Regillion had 6 points and seven rebounds.

Nick Louis and Ryan Prowicz each scored 9 points for the Whips (9-9, 4-4).

Dundee-Crown 45, Prairie Ridge 34: At Crystal Lake, the Chargers (6-10) picked up a FVC win on the road.

Chicago Christian 49, Marian Central 35: At Palos Heights, the Hurricanes (4-12, 1-2) couldn’t pick up a conference win on the road.

Boys wrestling

Grayslake Central quad: At Grayslake, Richmond-Burton picked up a 51-24 win over Grayslake Central and a 43-40 win over Buffalo Grove. Emmett Nelson (144 pounds) and Brody Rudkin (157) won both of their matches by fall while Dane Sorensen (138), Isaac Jones (150), Breckin Campbell (215) and Colin Kraus (285) each won both of their matches.

Girls bowling

Johnsburg 2,241, Harvard 2,208: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Julia McCue rolled a 427 series to lead the Skyhawks to a victory. Julia Erickson was second for Johnsburg with a 394, Alex Blake had a 375, Maddie Ten Bruin finished with a 368, Ella Smith earned a 343 and Amanda Mitchell rolled a 334.

Harvard’s Macie Norgard led all bowlers with a 452 while Sophia Sandoval added a 427. Kori Prieto Neale had a 380, Andrea Platt rolled a 325, Yorkie Mercado finished with a 318 and Aaliyah Perez earned a 306.