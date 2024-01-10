Woodstock Willie to make an appearance at the Windy City Bulls game

Woodstock Willie is held by handler Mark Szafran as Willie makes his prognostication of six more weeks of winter Thursday, Feb, 2, 2023, while Danny Rubin, the screenwriter of the "Groundhog Day" movie that was filmed in Woodstock, celebrates after announcing Willie’s findings during the annual Groundhog Day Prognostication on the Woodstock Square. 2024 Groundhog Days begin soon, and the Windy City Bulls are having a celebration of the festival Jan. 20. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com)

When it comes to promoting Woodstock’s Groundhog Days festivities, Woodstock Willie’s getting a head start this year.

Willie’s joining the Windy City Bulls, a minor league affiliate of the Chicago Bulls, on Jan. 20 as the basketball team rebrands itself the “Windy City Willies.” The furry prognosticator of seasons is also getting memorialized on a commemorative bobblehead for the game alongside Chicago Bulls mascot Benny the Bull.

Melissa McMahon, a member of the Groundhog Days Committee, said Woodstock Willie also will be performing with Gus T. Bull, the Windy City Bulls mascot, who according to the team’s Facebook account, is a cousin of Benny’s. Woodstock Willie made an appearance at last week’s crosstown rivalry with Woodstock and Woodstock North.

The first 1,500 fans at the game will receive the bobblehead, according to a news release from the Woodstock Groundhog Days Committee.

Windy City Bulls players will be wearing “Willies” themed jerseys for the game, which will be auctioned for the Woodstock Community School District 200 Education Foundation, according to the release.

McMahon said the Woodstock and Woodstock North cheerleading squads will be performing during the halftime show, though not together. The Creekside Middle School Best Buddies program will be forming the high-five tunnel, McMahon said.

Those interested in going to the game can buy a ticket online at the Windy City Bulls website, and tickets for Woodstock residents cost $15. The Windy City Bulls play at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates.