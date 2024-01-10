Huntley police report results of holiday DUI enforcement campaign

Huntley police at the scene of a crash in 2022. (Alex Vucha for Shaw Local)

The Huntley Police Department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation to spread the word about the dangers of impaired driving during its “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Drive High, Get a DUI” enforcement campaign, which ran from Dec. 15 to Jan. 2.

During that period, Huntley police ramped up their usual enforcement efforts to keep roads safe and stop impaired drivers.

Police did not report that they issued any tickets or made any arrests related to impaired driving, but they said the enforcement campaign resulted in 13 citations issued for expired plates, four for speeding and three for uninsured vehicles.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s fatality analysis reporting system, more than 13,300 people were killed in motor vehicle crashes involving an alcohol-impaired driver in the U.S. in 2021.

On average, more than 10,000 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes each year from 2017 to 2021, with a person killed in a drunken-driving crash about every 45 minutes.

Police said the fatalities are preventable, and drivers must remember that driving impaired is illegal and potentially deadly behavior.

Authorities recommend safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride-sharing service.

If you see an impaired driver on the road, pull over and contact police.

Take impaired friends’ keys and make arrangements to get them home safely.

Buckle up.

The holiday enforcement campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds managed by the National Highway Safety Administration.