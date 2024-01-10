McHenry County weather expected mild on Wednesday, but more snow possible this week

A vehicle navigates snow covered pavements on West South Street in Woodstock as a winter storm moves through McHenry County on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, delivering snow to most of the county. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

This week’s burst of winter weather is likely to be mild on Wednesday in McHenry County, with a chance of another inch or two of snow in the evening, according to the National Weather Service meteorologist Kevin Doom

Another snow storm could hit the area on Friday, but forecasts for how much snow it could drop are still unclear.

Footballs are covered by some more snow near the intersection of Walkup Avenue and Brink Street in Crystal Lake as a winter storm moves through McHenry County on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, delivering snow to most of the county.

“There’s still a lot in the realm of possibility,” Doom said. “It’s still looking like snow will impact parts of the region, still unsure which parts exactly.”

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly on Sunday into next week, with expected highs in the single digits.

Wednesday’s snow storm brought in over 2 inches of snow in Bull Valley and Algonquin and just under 2 inches in Marengo, Doom said.