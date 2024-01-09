McHenry County weather: Updates and cancellations, with heaviest snow coming later today

A school bus drives down McHenry Avenue in Crystal Lake Tuesday morning. Many schools have closed due to the snow storm. (Michelle Meyer)

The storm dumped several inches of snow on McHenry County overnight, with many school districts canceling classes for Tuesday and another round of precipitation coming later in the day.

Several area schools and districts have announced Tuesday closures, including Woodstock District 200, Johnsburg District 12, Saint John the Baptist Catholic School in Johnsburg, McHenry High School District 156, McHenry District 15, Marengo Union Elementary District 165, Marengo Community High School District 154, Marian Central Catholic High School in Woodstock, Harrison School District 36 in Wonder Lake, Marengo-based Riley District 18 and Zion Lutheran School in Marengo. Riley and Marengo High said it would do remote learning.

Some districts had just resumed classes after winter break Monday.

McHenry County College, based in Crystal Lake, has also moved to remote learning for Tuesday, with its operations and physical offices closed.

Districts 47 and 155, based in Crystal Lake, are open Tuesday.

McHenry County court in Woodstock is also open Tuesday.

Snow is expected to continue throughout the day, with another 1 to 3 inches accumulating during the first major snowstorm of the season.

The heaviest period of snowfall is expected to be from noon to 5 p.m. with a rate of about an inch per hour, said Lee Carlaw, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. Wind gusts could reach 30 to 45 miles per hour later in the evening around 9 p.m., which could cause some blowing snow.

“If you don’t have to be out, don’t be venturing out there particularly this afternoon and evening,” he said.

Wednesday is expected to be dry, but another storm system may hit McHenry County Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, Carlaw said.

“That has the potential to cause some slippery travel,” he said, “could lay down a quick 1 to 2 inches of snow.”

Snow started to fall around 1 a.m. Tuesday in McHenry County. Temperatures are expected to be steady in the 30s, Carlaw said.

