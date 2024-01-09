McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Dec. 24-30, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Robert J. McMullin, 60, of the zero to 100 block of New Haven Drive, Cary; driving while license revoked.

Alan T. Graziano, 60, of the 500 block of N. Liberty Street, Wauconda; driving while license suspended.

Jonathan B. Sawyer, 50, of the 500 block of E. Woodmoor Drive, Round Lake Beach; driving while license revoked, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, expired registration.

David A. Jenkins, 42, of the 4800 block of W. Home Avenue, McHenry; driving while license revoked.

Todd N. Carricker, 33, of the 3800 block of Fillmore Road, Johnsburg; obstructing justice, resisting a police officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended.

Eric S. Tinson, 39, of the 1000 block of Darlington Lane, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with two prior DUI violations, two counts of aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended or revoked.

Terry J. Johnson, 62, of the 900 block of Bishop Avenue, Aurora; retail theft with previous conviction, driving while license revoked.

Kyle D. Parker, 40, of the 5000 block of Valentine Place, Rockford; retail theft of property worth more than $300, retail theft with previous conviction.

Stephanie Tepepa, 22, of the 100 block of Elmhurst Street, Crystal Lake; two counts of aggravated battery, three counts of domestic battery, violating an order of protection, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.