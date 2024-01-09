Erica DeBello leads Huntley to girls bowling win: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Monday, Jan. 8

Girls bowling

Huntley 3,194, Burlington Central 2,384: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Erica DeBello rolled a match-high 680 series for the Red Raiders (9-1) in a Fox Valley/Kishwaukee River Conference dual win against the Rockets.

DeBello recorded games of 257, 200 and 223.

Also for Huntley, Katie Scaletta had a 616 series and 245 in Game 1. Ashlyn Tenglin had a 569 series and 205 high game, Prianca Waters had a 499 series and 200 high game, and Kenzie Miller had a 475 series.

Erica Marinas had a 456 series for Central. Haley Rinder added a 416.

Woodstock co-op 2,345, Harvard 2,072: At Kingston Lanes in Woodstock, Ava Caldwell had a 458 series and Torin Deacon added a 445 for the Blue Streaks in a FVC/KRC dual victory.

Andrea Platt had a 385 series to lead the Hornets.

Girls basketball

Johnsburg 65, Harvard 24: At Johnsburg, the Skyhawks (9-7) moved into a first-place tie in the Kishwaukee River Conference with a win over the Hornets. Johnsburg, Marengo and Woodstock are each 5-1 in league play.

Kaylee Fouke and Sophie Person each had 12 points to lead the Skyhawks, who had 10 players score in the victory. Wynne Oeffling chipped in 11 points.

Mayra Hyde made three 3-pointers for Harvard (3-13, 0-6 KRC).

Prairie Ridge 39, Woodstock 23: At Crystal Lake, Addie Meyer scored a game-high 12 points as the Wolves topped the Blue Streaks for their seventh win in the past eight games.

Bella Militello added 11 points for Prairie Ridge (11-6). Woodstock (8-8) was led by Allie O’Brien with seven points and Natalie Morrow with six.

Byron 40, Marengo 35: At Marengo, the Indians (11-8) were outscored 16-8 in the fourth quarter in a nonconference loss to the Tigers.

Bella Frohling scored 13 points for Marengo. Dayna Carr tossed in 12.