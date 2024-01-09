Alleged gang member accused of carrying gun in Woodstock bar sentenced to 2 years probation

A man who was accused of possession of a weapon inside a Woodstock bar as a gang member has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to two years of probation and 50 hours of public service, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Michael Infelise, 29, pleaded guilty Thursday to aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class 4 felony, according to an amended indictment. He pleaded guilty to “knowingly” having an uncased and unloaded firearm in his possession that was immediately accessible, despite not having a concealed carry license, according to the amended charge.

He also was ordered to pay $2,274 in fines, records show.

Infelise initially was charged with possession of a firearm by a street gang member, a Class 2 felony; unlawful use of a weapon in a liquor establishment; unlawful use of a weapon in a vehicle or concealed; and possession of a firearm and ammunition without a Firearm Owner’s Identification Card, according to the criminal complaint filed Feb. 18, but those charges were dropped in exchange for the guilty plea to the Class 4 felony, records show.

He had been due to go to trial Monday, court records show. If found guilty on the more serious Class 2 felony, he could have been sentenced to three to seven years in prison.

Woodstock police said Infelise knowingly possessed a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic pistol while inside the Benton Street Tap at 1:17 a.m. Feb. 18. As he walked to his vehicle located in a public parking lot he allegedly “made utterances” that he was a member of a street gang and displayed hand signs to another man walking by, according to the complaint.

Infelise, who has both Palatine and Wheeling addresses listed in court records, has “numerous gang affiliated tattoos” on his body and was wearing gang-affiliated colors of light blue and black, the complaint said.

His attorney declined to comment. Calls to the prosecutor and police were not immediately successful.