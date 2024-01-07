Letter: Vote Rashid to safeguard reproductive rights

On Dec. 11, the Texas state Supreme Court ruled that Dallas resident Kate Cox would not be permitted to seek an abortion in her home state. Ms. Cox learned 20 weeks into her pregnancy that her fetus has a genetic condition with a minimal chance of survival. Although continuing the pregnancy threatens Ms. Cox’ future life and fertility, her physicians informed her their “hands are tied” by multiple, overlapping abortion bans crafted by the Texas state legislature.

Voters in Illinois’ 11th district who prioritize safeguarding reproductive rights have an opportunity to elect a strong candidate in the upcoming congressional election: human rights lawyer and Democrat Qasim Rashid. He is the only Democrat in the race championing guaranteed universal healthcare – a dire necessity at a time when 30 million Americans, including 15 million women, are without health insurance. The stark reality is that having an insurance card does not automatically guarantee access to abortion services, contraceptives or prenatal care.

Qasim Rashid promises to fight against barriers that impede a person’s right to choose. He is the Executive Director of Doctors for Fertility, a nonprofit organization committed to expanding reproductive health access nationwide. His commitment to universal healthcare aims to dismantle the complex web of economic and legislative roadblocks that currently limit access to reproductive health care. Rashid is unyielding in his commitment to ensure that neither politicians nor insurance companies interfere with an individual’s right to reproductive healthcare.

Amanda Garcia

Crystal Lake