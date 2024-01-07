Letter: Charities and donations

There are a lot of charities out there and they have no problem sending their letters to the public asking people to contribute/donate to their cause. The list is so long I could fill this page.

Some of the households receive two to three mailings for the same charity, and up to five to seven different mailings for any particular charity. Donations range from $5 to $50.

We, as citizens of our town, city, state, have to be accountable for our earnings we make each year by listing our personal information, income, banking, property taxes, credit, loans.

Have the government have all of the charity/charities be held liable for all of the donations sent in to their charity by keeping a record of every transaction, date of which it was sent in, and most of all what the money was used for. At the end of the year, have the charity/charities send in all of their information at tax time. Have the charity/charites keep a record on file for their earnings for their charity for each year ready to be sent in at income tax time in April. Thank you.

John M. Stroh

Woodstock