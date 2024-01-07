CL Central wrestling coach Justen Lehr gets win No. 300: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Jan. 6

WRESTLING

Crystal Lake Central 35, Deerfield 33: At the Waubonsie Valley Megaduals in Aurora, Tigers coach Justen Lehr picked up his 300th career victory as the Tigers edged the Warriors.

Tommy Tomasello (157), Tyler Porter (165), Cayden Parks (190) and Logan Gough (285) won by pins for the Tigers. Dylan Ramsey (113), Alessio Pezzella (150) and Tommy McNeil (215) won by major decisions.

Glenbard West Chris Chappell Invitational: At Glen Ellyn, Prairie Ridge’s Jake Lowitzki (113) and Cary-Grove’s Lucas Burton (285) won titles at the 13-team tournament.

C-G finished fourth as a team with 119 points. Woodstock was fifth with 101.

Prairie Ridge’s Xander York (157) was third, and Christian Pease (132) was fourth.

C-G’s Noah Pechotta (157) was second, Hunter Lenz (113) was third, and Peter Hayden (120) was fourth.

Woodstock’s Daniel Bychowski (144), Zach Canaday (190) and Andrew Ryan (215) took third, while Taqi Baker (126), Edgar Arana (175) and Everett Flannery (285) took fourth.

Polo Invitational: Richmond-Burton took the team title, and Dane Sorenson (138), Emmett Nelson (144) and Colin Kraus (285) won individual titles. Nelson was named as Outstanding Wrestler for the lighter weights for the second time this season.

Kristian Gersch (113), Clay Madula (120) and Dominick Dickens (165) took second places. Breckin Campbell (215) was third, Dylan Falasca (175) was fourth, and Alex Reyna (190) and Dalton Youngs (150) were fifth.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crystal Lake Central 52, St. Viator 38: At Crystal Lake, Katie Hamill scored 28 points as the Tigers (8-8) defeated the Lions in a nonconference game.

Leah Spychala added 12 points for Central.

Alden-Hebron 57, Elgin Academy 6: At Hebron, Hannah Reiter scored 17 points as the Giants (12-5) defeated the Hilltoppers.

Ryleigh Gaddini added 10 points, while Marsha Johnson and Jessica Webber each scored eight.

Sycamore 52, Hampshire 48: At Sycamore, Ashley Herzing hit five 3s and scored 19 to lead the Whip-Purs (11-7) in their nonconference loss to the Spartans.

Whitney Thompson hit four 3s and scored 18 for the Whips. Monroe McGhee led Sycamore with 21 points.

Johnsburg 56, McHenry 28: At Johnsburg, Wynee Oeffling scored 20 points and hit three 3s as the Skyhawks (8-7) defeated the Warriors (1-14) in nonconference action.

Sophie Person and Carlie Majercik each scored seven points.

Lucy Jones led McHenry with eight points, and Holly Waters added seven.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Huntley 56, Boylan 37: At Rockford, Christian Wilson scored 15 points to lead the Red Raiders (11-6) to a nonconference win over the Titans.

Lucas Crosby hit four 3s and added 14 points. Omare Segarra scored 13 points, and Jeffrey Cruickshank grabbed nine rebounds.