Letter: Jail deaths should get outside look

By its own Dec. 7 account, the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office had four in-custody deaths during 2023.

It appears that three of them occurred after Nov. 20. Seemingly, a July 29 death was not publicly known until Oct. 26. The McHenry County Coroner and the McHenry County Major Investigation Assistance Team are said to be investigating.

During 2023, the Illinois State Police were brought to Cook, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, McDonough, and Peoria counties for examinations of prisoner deaths. Given its expertise and third party perspective, we will do well to ask the State Police for augmentation of our own reviews.

Scott K. Summers

Harvard