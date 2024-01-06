Johnsburg boys bowling wins conference title: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Jan. 5

Boys bowling

Fox Valley/Kishwaukee River Conference Tournament: At Glo Bowl in Marengo, Johnsburg’s Aiden Schwichow rolled a 1,294 series to finish first and lead Johnsburg to a conference title. The Skyhawks’ Payton Fiene took third overall with a 1,238 while Keegan Jewell finished 16th with a 1,117.

The Skyhawks finished first with a 5,642, Woodstock (5,611) took second, Huntley (5,579) placed third, McHenry (5,540) ended the day at fourth. Harvard (5,532), Marengo (5,492), Burlington Central (4,466) and Plano (3,590) rounded things out, respectively.

Huntley’s Matthew Fishman (1,247) took second, McHenry’s Austin Kleimann (1,220) finished fourth while Harvard’s Gael Roman (1,195) placed fifth.

Johnsburg’s Schwichow, Huntley’s Fishman and Austin Tenglin, Marengo’s Justin Fluger and Cody Stallings, McHenry’s Kleimann and Lee McClellan, Harvard’s Ramon, Logan Garafol and Dominick Santiago and Woodstock’s Noah Rodriguez and Max Haggerty were all named to the all-conference team.

Boys basketball

McHenry 83, Marengo 28: At Marengo, Marko Visnjevac scored his 1,000th career point during the Warriors’ nonconference win. Hayden Stone led all scorers and scored 21 points for McHenry (13-4), Caleb Jett scored 20, while Visnjevac, Marko Stojich and Adam Anwar each scored 11 points.

Derek Bibbings led Marengo (2-15) with 6 points and nine rebounds while Myles Aukes and Hunter Vazzano each added 5 points.

Harvest Christian 68, Alden-Hebron 39: At Hebron, Ben Vole and Nolan Vanderstappen each scored 11 points but the Green Giants (4-9) couldn’t pick up the win.

Palatine 45, Cary-Grove 25: At Cary, the Trojans (7-10) couldn’t keep up in their nonconference matchup.

Girls basketball

Alden-Hebron 47, Harvest Christian 44: At Hebron, Hannah Reiter led the way with 16 points to help the Green Giants pick up a win. Rileigh Gaddini added 11 points for A-H (12-5) and Jessica Webber had 9 points.

Prospect 51, Huntley 42: At Huntley, Anna Campanelli scored 15 points in the Red Raiders’ loss. Cassidy Serpe scored 10 points for Huntley (11-5) while Isabella Boskey and Aubrina Adamik each added 6 points.

Genoa-Kingston 45, Richmond-Burton 14: At Genoa, the Rockets (3-14) dropped their nonconference game on the road.

Boys wrestling

The Clash Tournament: At La Crosse, Wisc., Marian Central took fifth in Bracket A on the first day of the tournament. The Hurricanes lost 34-27 to Menomonie before beating Loyola 38-26. They took down Prairie Du Chien, 38,30, for fifth place.

Brayden Teunissen (127 pounds), Vance Williams (139), Jimmy Matsny (160) and Anthony Alanis (114) each won all three of their matches while Max Astacio (172) won both of his matches.