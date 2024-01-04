McHenry County judge issues arrest warrant for a California man accused of assaulting local child

A McHenry County judge issued an arrest warrant last week for a California man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Arturo Martinez-Ortiz, 58, of the 3900 block of Pierce Street, Riverside, California, was charged with two counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, Class X felonies, and aggravated sexual abuse, according to the complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

If convicted on a Class X felony he could be sentenced up to 30 years or longer in prison if he is ordered to serve the sentences for each count consecutively.

The range depends on the details of the charges.

In the complaint filed by the McHenry County Sheriff’s office, Martinez-Ortiz is accused of assaulting and abusing a child in December 2021 and September 2033.

As of Wednesday he was not in custody at the county jail.