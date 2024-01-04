Maddox Meyer scores 30 in win for R-B: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Wednesday, Jan. 3

Boys basketball

Richmond-Burton 53, North Boone 41: At Richmond, Maddox Meyer poured in 30 points to lead the Rockets (8-3) past the Vikings in their nonconference game.

Meyer made five 3-pointers and was 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for R-B. Luke Robinson tossed in 11 points and two 3s, and Deegan Cooley had seven points.

Marengo 75, Stillman Valley 63: At Stillman Valley, Michael Kirchhoff and Hunter Vazzano each had 17 points for the Indians (2-14) in a nonconference win against the Cardinals.

Sam Vandello had 13 points, Myles Aukes had 12 and Derek Bibbings added 11.

Byron 62, Woodstock North 42: At Woodstock, the Thunder (8-4) fell to the Tigers in their nonconference game.

Glenbard West 59, Burlington Central 55: At Burlington, the Rockets (10-5) lost to the Hilltoppers in nonconference action.

Boys bowling

Huntley 3,039, South Elgin 2,770: At Bowl-Hi Lanes in Huntley, Austin Tenglin rolled a match-high 688 series for the Red Raiders in a win against the Storm.

Tenglin had games of 223, 220 and 245. Nick Gaspari had a 680 series and 246 high game and Matthew Fishman had a 675 series and 258 high game. Landen Conforti added a 628 series.

Harvard 3,005, South Beloit 2,585: At J’s Lanes in Harvard, Dominick Santiago had a match-high 660 series and 232 high game in a win for the Hornets. Logan Garafol added a 510 series.