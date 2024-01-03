Death of juvenile in Richmond Township under investigation by police

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is helping to investigate the death of a juvenile male in Richmond, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District responded to a “medical emergency involving an unresponsive juvenile male,” according to a news release from the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, which said it’s assisting in the probe. The male was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

The news release was dated Jan. 3 but doesn’t specify if the male died Wednesday.

The youth has not been identified, and the sheriff’s office said no further information is being shared at this time “out of respect for the family” and “for the integrity of the investigation.” The sheriff said the investigation is ongoing; it’s unclear if foul play is suspected.