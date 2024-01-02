Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: McHenry’s Marko Visnjevac

McHenry’s McHenry’s Marko Visnjevac (1) looks for the ball as Fenton’s Angel O’Lea looks for an option in the E.C. Nichols Holiday Classic. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Marko Visnjevac

School: McHenry, senior

Sport: Boys basketball

Why he was selected: Visnjevac, a 6-foot senior guard, led the Warriors in scoring in all three games during the week of Dec. 18, averaging 18.3 points a game. He made four 3-pointers in every game as McHenry went 2-1 and won its pool at Marengo’s 73rd E.C. Nichols Tournament.

Visnjevac and the Warriors went on to capture the E.C. Nichols championship with a 66-64 win against Rockford Christian. Visnjevac hit a floater from five feet at the buzzer to send McHenry (11-4) to the victory.

For his performance, Visnjevac was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Visnjevac answered questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about his team’s strong start, adjusting to a new coach and more.

Marko Visnjevac (left) and Hayden Stone helped lead McHenry to a 55-50 win over Huntley in their Fox Valley Conference game Tuesday in Huntley.

What has enabled your team to get off to a strong start?

Visnjevac: We have had early-morning workouts and long practices, so I think that our bond as a team and the hard work we have put in together has been paying off.

What has it been like to have a new coach?

Visnjevac: It has definitely been different with a new coach, but all of our staff have the same goals and strategies, so it’s like adding another member to the family.

What’s the craziest shot you have ever made?

Visnjevac: Last year against Hampshire, we were down three (points) with five or six seconds left, and I made a fade-away 3 at the end of the buzzer to send it to overtime.

What’s your favorite pregame meal?

Visnjevac: Chicken and rice. It’s pretty simple, but it gives me protein and fills me up at the same time.

If you could pick one throwback NBA jersey, which one would you take?

Visnjevac: The Grizzlies’ old 90s one when they were in Vancouver. That blue color is one of my favorites, along with the old design.

What’s the nicest gift you have ever received?

Visnjevac: Probably my dog Lola a few years ago or a new pair of basketball shoes.

Who’s your favorite NBA player?

Visnjevac: I model my game after I would say LaMelo Ball and Tyler Herro, but I am a LeBron James fan as well.

What sport are you just bad at?

Visnjevac: Golf. I love to go out and play with friends and teammates, but I am not very good at it. I will say I have been getting better.

What are your personal and team goals for the rest of the season?

Visnjevac: Get the school record for wins in a season and make a deep playoff run with my teammates.