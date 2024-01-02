McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Dec. 17-23, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.

A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:

Bryan D. Pruitt, 20 of the 2600 block of East Cass Street, Joliet; possession of less than 15 grams of alprazolam, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, operating an uninsured vehicle, failing to report a crash to police and improper lane use.

Eder I. Martinez, 31, of the 300 block of Oak Street, Belvidere; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle, driving without a valid license and driving with expired registration.

Benjamin K. Sherwood, 20, of the 1300 block of West Olive Street, Chicago; armed violence, possession and possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession and possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of fentanyl, possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of a firearm ammunition as a felon.

Valerie J. Mockus, 66, of the 3500 block of Sheridan Road, Zion; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Terry J. Johnson, 61, of the 900 block of Bishop Avenue, Aurora; retail theft with previous conviction.

Raymond F. Schordie, 61, of the 5000 block of East Wonder Lake Road, Wonder Lake; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol with six prior DUI violations and aggravated driving under the influence while license suspended.

Brittain C. Powers, 20, of the 2400 block of Manor Lane, McHenry; two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.

Jaden N. Bustamante, 22, of the 3000 block of Coolidge Avenue, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin; identity theft involving $300 to $2,000.

Jeffery R. Evenson, 51, of the 200 block of East Algonquin Road, Algonquin; theft of property worth more than $500 and forgery.

Larion L. Littleton, 30, of the 800 block of Prairie View Lane, Woodstock; six counts of aggravated domestic battery and interfering with the reporting of domestic violence.

Carol L. Bernahl, 67, of the 900 block of Montana Drive, Cary; aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery to a person 60 years or older, and two counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction.

Roberto G. Perez, 57, of the 5600 block of North Ridge Avenue, Chicago; possession of a stolen registration sticker, possession of a converted registration sticker; possession of a license plate without authority, and theft of mislaid property.

Michael A. Reichely, 54, of the 9200 block of Evergreen Drive, Wonder Lake; two counts of retail theft of property worth more than $300 and three counts of retail theft with previous conviction.

Daniel L. Roy, 44, of the 600 block of South Broadway Street, McHenry; providing a false information as required by the Illinois Sex Offender Registration Act.

Rick A. Waller, 34, of the 2800 block of North Sacramento Avenue, Chicago; possession of ammunition as a felon and possession of any amount of cocaine.

Miclescu Lovenza, 26, of the 7700 block of North Grant Avenue, Elmwood Park; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Ionel Tomescu, 30, of the 7700 block of North Grant Avenue, Elmwood Park; retail theft of property worth more than $300.

Michael S. Hileman, 49, of the 3000 block of West Mourine Lane, McHenry; two counts of aggravated driving under the influence, speeding and disregarding a stop sign.