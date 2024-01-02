Longtime Woodstock resident to turn 100: Albert Steinwehe to celebrate birthday surrounded by loved ones

Al Steinwehe of Woodstock will turn 100 on Wednesday, Jan. 3 (Photo provided by Diane Marks)

Albert Steinwehe, a longtime Woodstock resident, will become a centenarian Wednesday.

Steinwehe plans to mark the milestone with a small gathering with family and neighbors, his brother, Ray Steinwehe said.

Albert Steinwehe in the Navy during World War II aboard the USS New Jersey, and then came back to Woodstock, where he married his late wife, Irene, and worked for Sherman Plumbing, his brother said. Albert Steinwehe and his wife had four children. He also has three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, his daughter, Diane Marks, said.

“His family is everything to him, and he is the most kind and gentle soul to everyone,” Marks said.

“He was really in the middle of it all,” Ray Steinwehe said of his brother’s military service. The USS New Jersey was stationed in the Pacific during World War II.

Albert Steinwehe also was a good baseball player. Marks said her father would have been drafted by the New York Yankees if he had not been drafted to the military.

Ray Steinwehe said his brother always has the Cubs game on when the team is playing.

“We were all big Cub fans,” he said.

“He would always play ball with us,” Marks said.

Well-wishers can send him a birthday card at 920 Carol St., Woodstock.

Ray Steinwehe said Albert, who recently entered hospice care, was in good health until very recently. He said Albert has never worn glasses or needed a hearing aid and still lives in his house.

He said Albert is “a big brother like none other.”

“He was there for you,” Ray Steinwehe said.