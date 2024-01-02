Letter: Transparent investigation needed

Does anybody have a problem with the three inmate deaths being investigated by its own bureau of investigations? That may be protocol, but that doesn’t make it objective. And we are taking on more inmates from Lake County while this is open – not all of it for profit, considering what it costs to house an inmate. They need to clean up their own house before they take on more.

These deaths are very disturbing and the taxpaying public requires a transparent investigation. If there is a problem with coordinating organizations, we need to question how well they are doing their job. Now. Everyone wins when this is above board, detected and resolved immediately. Lake County should not be allowed until we clean up our own house.

Nancy Nelson

Crystal Lake