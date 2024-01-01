What to expect in 2024 in McHenry County

Gas in pumped into a car Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023, at the Thorntons on Illinois Route 120 in McHenry. The McHenry County Board voted Tuesday night to raise the county’s tax on gasoline next year to eight cents per gallon from the current 4.7 cents per gallon. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver)

Some of the biggest stories of 2023 in McHenry County came out of nowhere. That may be true in 2024, too, because there’s plenty to anticipate in the new year. Here are a few of them:

Higher gas tax kicks in Jan. 1: The McHenry County Board voted in September to raise the county’s gas tax to 8 cents per gallon, an increase of 3.3 cents, effective the beginning of the new year. The increase in the McHenry County portion of the motor fuel tax is expected to bring in an extra $3 million per year, which will help fund roadwork projects.

Sales tax increase goes to voters in March: A referendum that will determine whether the sales tax will increase by 0.25% countywide will appear on the March 19 primary ballot. County Board members decided in December to send the proposal to voters, vowing that, if the measure passes, they’ll do away with an $11 million portion of their property tax levy that funds mental health services. Those would instead be funded by the higher sales tax. The tax varies by town, depending on whether they have a local sales tax. In Crystal Lake, for example, the sales tax would rise from 7.75% to 8%.

A double ask in Marengo, and a question for Cary: In addition to the countywide referendum, voters in Marengo will see a local sales tax request in the March primary, with local officials floating a proposed 1% tax increase and, in exchange, promising to do away with vehicle stickers if it passes. Cary voters will be asked whether they want to become a home rule community, a designation that gives town governments more ability to raise taxes and fines and other powers.

And other things to vote on, too: Voters won’t decide only a sales tax increase when they go to the polls in March. There is, of course, the presidential primary, followed by the general election in November, and several area Congressmen and women face challenges in March or November, or both, while many state lawmakers from the area will be challenge-free until the general election. Voters in McHenry County also will choose several County Board members and countywide posts, but so far there’s little competition: The incumbent coroner, state’s attorney, court clerk and auditor, all Republicans, currently have no competition in the primary or the general election. County Board Chairman and fellow GOP member Mike Buehler also is seeking reelection with a challenge from board member Kelli Wegener. On the County Board, only Districts 3 and 7 have contested primaries.

Phase II begins on Randall Road upgrades: A project spanning years and tens of millions of dollars is scheduled to restart in the spring. The second phase stretches from Ackman Road in Crystal Lake to Acorn Drive and Polaris Lane in Lake in the Hills. The work will include a widening of the road, construction of multiuse paths, train improvements and sidewalk accommodations.The county has received nearly $40 million in federal grants for the project, about the same amount earmarked in its 2024 budget for Randall Road.

RISE Up festival returns to McHenry: After a hiatus to give volunteers a rest, the Rise Up concert series is returning to McHenry this year and adding a rock night. The festival begins Sept. 12; proceeds go toward upgrades for local parks.

Longmeadow Parkway bridge scheduled to open: The years-in-the-making bridge over the Fox River, extending Longmeadow Parkway and connecting Routes 31 and 25 through Algonquin and Carpentersville, is due to open in “late 2024,” according to Kane County officials.

Neighbors fight developments: The push and pull between existing residents and newer development proposals may be eternal, and 2024 will be no exception. Those who oppose the Riverwoods development planned for Woodstock won a victory in December when the local plan commission voted it down, but the controversial housing plan will still go to the City Council, which has the final say. In Crystal Lake, a zoning change needed for NVA Transportation’s controversial plans to expand has been delayed several times amid neighbor opposition – a fight will continue into the new year.

More on migrants?: The last days of 2023 saw a series of buses leave migrants at suburban train stations after traveling from the U.S.-Mexico border. McHenry was the first community in the county to respond by enacting new fines against bus companies that arrive and unload passengers without warning. Woodstock is scheduled for a similar vote Tuesday evening – something planned before a busload of asylum seekers was dropped off there Saturday – and other communities could be looking to follow suit.