Letter: Curious about MAGA

Several days ago, while I was standing in line prepared to get a COVID booster at a local pharmacy, I looked up at the man in front of me. He was wearing a hat with MAGA stitched on its side. Curious as I am, I wondered what that acronym meant to him.

To me, Make America Great Again means that all of us (starting with self) support laws and standards that are just and fair and equally applied. Make America Great Again means showing compassion and kindness in my daily interactions. MAGA means owning my country’s past mistakes. It means voting and supporting candidates who understand and uphold the Constitution. It means that each of us studies about and votes for people who have exhibited integrity over the course of their lives. For me, making America great again involves treating immigrants with dignity (not to get all churchy, but the Bible has a lot to say about the righteous treatment of immigrants). Making America great again means sharing what I have with those who have less.

If the man ahead of me and I had found time for a conversation, I would have asked him what the MAGA acronym means to him. As it turns out, he picked up his prescription, I got my shot and I’m still curious.

Jan Hasselman Bosman

Woodstock