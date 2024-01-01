Letter: A call for government consolidation

More township government shame, taxpayer-funded abuse and waste. Thornton Township Supervisor Tiffany Henyard, who is already under fire for spending public money promoting herself and township government, has her name and smiling face on four giant taxpayer funded billboards on Interstate 57 and Bishop Ford Expressway. Vinyl signs cost $10,000 and Clear Channel Outdoor Advertising’s cost is $12,000 rent for one month. The township board was never consulted according to Thornton Township Trustee Chris Gonzalez. Henyard’s picture and name is also on township vehicles, buildings and even on rugs. Township Supervisor Henyard, who is part time, makes $224,000 and is paid over $46,000 as the mayor of Dalton.

Illinois has 1,430 township governments,1,391 township road districts, 334 multi-township assessment districts and 26 township cemetery districts. A total of 3,381 taxpayer funded opportunities of government corruption, cronyism, nepotism, patronage and waste! Most states do not have the township level of government and Illinois has 17 counties without township government as well. Government consolidation should start at the township level.

Illinois has thousands more units of government than any other state. The movement of Illinois citizens to other states with fewer governments and lower taxes will not cease until the Illinois General Assembly makes government consolidation a priority!

I can say, without hesitation, that Illinoisans are fed up spending their hard earned dollars on supporting extra layers of overlapping governments and the funding of their officials, employees, salary, benefits, buildings, machinery, equipment, vehicles and overhead.

Bob Anderson

Wonder Lake