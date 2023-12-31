Woodstock holds on for win over IMSA: Northwest Herald sports roundup for Saturday, Dec. 30

BOYS BASKETBALL

Woodstock 65, IMSA 60: At the Elgin Holiday Tournament, Keaton Perkins scored 23 points as the Blue Streaks (11-4) held off the Titans.

Trent Butler scored 17 and Sam Chapman had eight.

Fremd 56, Hampshire 45: At the Wheeling Hardwood Classic, Adrian Ugochukwu scored 14 points as the Whip-Purs (9-8) fell to the Vikings in the third-place game.

Nick Louis had 12 points for the Whips, Ugochukwu hit 6-of-8 field goals.

Burlington Central 54, Northridge Prep 52: At the Plano Holiday Tournament, the Rockets (10-4) rallied from a 15-point deficit in the second half to beat the Knights for fifth place.

Myles Lowe scored 24 to lead the Rockets, Patrick Shell added 13 and Jake Johnson had 11.

Wheaton Academy 66, Huntley 60: At the 96th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb, Omare Segarra scored 16 points as the Red Raiders (10-6) lost to the Warriors (8-6) in the fifth-place game.

Christian Wilson tossed in 15 for the Raiders, Ryan Sweeney scored nine and Bryce Walker and Lucas Crosby each had eight. Wilson was named to the All-Tournament team.

Lincoln-Way West 54, Dundee-Crown 50 (OT): At the 96th Annual Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic in DeKalb, Kali Freeman and Jared Russell each scored 14 points as the Chargers (4-10) lost to the Warriors (9-7) in the third-place game of the consolation bracket.

Hayden DeMarsh added 12 for D-C. Freeman and Terrion Spencer both grabbed seven rebounds.

WRESTLING

Marian wins tournament: At Springfield, Marian Central won Abe’s Rumble, a tournament which featured several of the state’s top Class 1A teams.

The Hurricanes beat Coal City 33-32 to sew up first place.