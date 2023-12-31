Woodstock changes fee structure for parks

Arron Montgomery carries a pitching guard to the pitching mound before hitting baseballs Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Emricson Park in Woodstock. People seeking to rent Woodstock park facilities may see some changes in how much they have to pay. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com)

Those who seek to rent Woodstock park facilities might see some changes in how much they pay.

The city adopted some changes to its park fee structure in a recent City Council meeting and, according to city documents, football field fees weren’t included in the old policy and soccer field usage fees were “not in alignment with fees for baseball and softball.”

According to city documents, the previous code had a table outlining the fees for various field uses. For instance, a nonresident adult softball game using lights had a fee of $120, which took effect in January 2011.

Under the new code, the city manager will come up with a fee schedule for the parks, which will be updated each year to account for Consumer Price Index changes and other costs, among other criteria, according to city documents. The Parks and Recreation Commission has to look at the proposed fees and they will be posted online when the city manager approves. City documents indicate the city manager can approve Opera House fees and Rec Center membership fees, among others.

The city also made some updates to the Capital Improvement Project fee waiver process. User groups who contribute to capital projects can get a fee waiver up to what they spent on the project. The new policy makes some changes. For instance, the city can limit how much of a fee waiver a group can get per year and explicitly says that the city needs to sign off before work begins on a project.

Woodstock Community Unit School District 200 and Marian Central Catholic High School will continue to get fee waivers, because city has access to District 200 facilities for recreational programming, and the city will work with Marian Central to use the school’s facilities for recreational programming, according to city documents.